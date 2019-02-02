Check Out The New Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser

The Airborne Magazine team are very excited to share with readers the finding of a safe & alcohol free hand sanitiser. Its called Zoono and we have been given permission by the company to convey information from their website and Facebook has allowed us to embed this promotional video in our article. Have a watch and read more below on this exciting hand and surface sanitiser thats safe for your body and family!

.

.

How does Zoono work?

The products use a unique advanced technology, exclusive to Zoono. Their products are applied by a mist, spray or foam. Once dry, Zoono resembles a layer of microscopic pins that attract, pierce and kill pathogens – the same principle as a pin popping a balloon. And in the same manner that the burst balloon cannot be reformed, neither can the pathogens – this means no resistance and no superbugs! Unlike traditional sanitisers that kill bacteria by poison or high alcohol content, Zoono is a food safe, water-based surface sanitiser applied as a mist then allowed to dry. Note: This excludes professional strength products.

.

What is Zoono Professional Strength? The Zoono Professional strength products are designed to dry quickly on surfaces, the ingredient they add to their Professional Strength product means this range is not suitable to direct skin contact, however still significantly safer than other commercial products. Zoono ‘Professional Strength’ applies to Zoono Germ Foggers and is identifiable by the ‘Professional Strength’ symbol on the front of pack. . How do I apply Zoono around the home? Around the home, just follow the instructions on the label – apply Zoono via a trigger pack and allow approx. 10 minutes for drying. For commercial / technical applications, industry specific written protocols are recommended and are provided as required. . Is Zoono ‘toxic’ or can I use it around my children? All products have a ‘toxicity’ level , even water. Zoono has a ‘toxicity rating’ similar to that of Vitamin C, so yes – Zoono can be safely used around people, pets and plants alike. As noted above, it is recommend extra precaution when using Zoono Professional Strength. . How do I use the Zoono Hand Sanitiser? Simply apply Zoono Hand Sanitiser liberally to the hands and gently rub until dry. . What is GermFree24? Zoono GermFree24 is Zoono Hand Sanitiser. .

Are there any Test Results for Zoono? Yes. Zoono has been tested in accredited laboratories located in New Zealand, Australia, UK, Germany, USA, Turkey, Taiwan, South Africa and Japan. All results are available on request. . Can you prove Zoono works? Yes. When quick (15 second) efficacy tests are required, swabs are taken (before and after treatment) from the surface and measure them via an ATP device. ATP is a globally accepted method of testing for pathogenic presence and is commonly used by QA personnel in all major food and beverage production facilities. .