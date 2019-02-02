Check Out The New Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser
The Airborne Magazine team are very excited to share with readers the finding of a safe & alcohol free hand sanitiser. Its called Zoono and we have been given permission by the company to convey information from their website and Facebook has allowed us to embed this promotional video in our article. Have a watch and read more below on this exciting hand and surface sanitiser thats safe for your body and family!
The products use a unique advanced technology, exclusive to Zoono. Their products are applied by a mist, spray or foam. Once dry, Zoono resembles a layer of microscopic pins that attract, pierce and kill pathogens – the same principle as a pin popping a balloon. And in the same manner that the burst balloon cannot be reformed, neither can the pathogens – this means no resistance and no superbugs! Unlike traditional sanitisers that kill bacteria by poison or high alcohol content, Zoono is a food safe, water-based surface sanitiser applied as a mist then allowed to dry. Note: This excludes professional strength products.
The Zoono Professional strength products are designed to dry quickly on surfaces, the ingredient they add to their Professional Strength product means this range is not suitable to direct skin contact, however still significantly safer than other commercial products. Zoono ‘Professional Strength’ applies to Zoono Germ Foggers and is identifiable by the ‘Professional Strength’ symbol on the front of pack.
Around the home, just follow the instructions on the label – apply Zoono via a trigger pack and allow approx. 10 minutes for drying. For commercial / technical applications, industry specific written protocols are recommended and are provided as required.
All products have a ‘toxicity’ level , even water. Zoono has a ‘toxicity rating’ similar to that of Vitamin C, so yes – Zoono can be safely used around people, pets and plants alike. As noted above, it is recommend extra precaution when using Zoono Professional Strength.
Simply apply Zoono Hand Sanitiser liberally to the hands and gently rub until dry.
Zoono GermFree24 is Zoono Hand Sanitiser.
Yes. Zoono has been tested in accredited laboratories located in New Zealand, Australia, UK, Germany, USA, Turkey, Taiwan, South Africa and Japan. All results are available on request.
Yes. When quick (15 second) efficacy tests are required, swabs are taken (before and after treatment) from the surface and measure them via an ATP device. ATP is a globally accepted method of testing for pathogenic presence and is commonly used by QA personnel in all major food and beverage production facilities.
No. Zoono Hand Sanitiser is a liquid that is invisible on application. It forms an antimicrobial barrier on the skin and will not stain clothing nor discolour skin.
No. Zoono Hand Sanitiser does not rub off and will remain active on the skin’s surface for 24 hours. Normal washing of the hands and drying with a towel will not affect efficacy.
On application, the hands feel silky and moisturised without leaving a visible film or coating. A single application of Hand Sanitiser will act like a glove, providing an invisible bond to the skin for 24 hours without the need for reapplication.
You don’t have to… Hand Sanitiser remains active on the skin until natural exfoliation has occurred and this usually takes 24 hours or so (varies due to factors like perspiration). But within high risk environments (Health Care etc), it’s OK to use Zoono more frequently.
No. Unlike other hand sanitisers that contain up to 70% alcohol and chap the hands and dry the skin, Zoono is a mild but effective formulation. On application, Zoono Hand Sanitiser leaves hands soft and moisturised.
Yes. Zoono Hand Sanitiser does not inhibit the normal function of the skin. The antimicrobial layer produced by application of Zoono Hand Sanitiser and which bonds to the skin is permeable to gases and allows the skin to “breath” normally.
Yes. Zoono Hand Sanitiser has been dermatologically tested in Germany on a range of skin types (older people, young people, fair skinned and dark skinned people etc) – with zero reactions recorded.
Zoono have a range of other sanitising products that the Airborne Magazine team have tried and are excited to share also with our readers. You can view these on Zoono’s website here: https://zoono.com
