Cohuna Model Flying Club SAM 600 Old Timer

Saturday 17th – Sunday 18th September 2016

Cohuna flying field, Chuggs Rd, Cohuna. Competition includes both IC and Electric events. BBQ lunch and refreshments available. For more information contact: Lyn: 0429 165 669 or Trevor: (03) 5456 4644 Website: www.sam600.com and click on our calendar.