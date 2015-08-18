Large Scale Racing, Bendigo

Saturday 20th – Sunday 21st August 2016

Bendigo Radio Controlled Aircraft Club will holding its 11th Large Scale racing Event. Classes to be raced are, F1 Goodyear, AT-6 Texan, Nemesis 35 and Redbull classes. Briefing at 10am, racing 10.30am Saturday, racing 9am Sunday. Food and drink for lunch Saturday and Sunday at field, and dinner 7pm Saturday night at the Marong Pub.

Contact Les Davis: Les.davis5@bigpond.com Rules and Entry forms are available at the Club’s website: www.brcac.asn.au