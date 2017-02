Naracoorte Model Aero Club

Saturday 12th – Sunday 13th November 2016

To be held at the club field, Messamurray Road, Naracoorte.

There will be provision for you to camp on site or you can enjoy one of our excellent motels. Full catering will be available all weekend, including our popular roast dinner on Saturday night. All model types will be welcome. For more information contact: Matthew Hoskings Ph: 0428 841 467 matthoskings@hotmail.com.au