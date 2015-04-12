P-47G Razorback

As I would expect from FMS, the model comes extremely well packed. Handlers would have to try hard to damage the boxed model and mine, not surprisingly, arrived in perfect condition. Assembly is was very quick and I encountered no real difficulties. All that I needed to do was to install the control horns on the wings and then fit the aileron and flap linkages before bolting the wing to the fuselage. The horizontal stabiliser comes in two halves. These are slipped into place and secured with 2 screws. A fibreglass joining tube takes the tailplane flight loads. This tube wouldn’t slide into the tailplane halves until after I sanded it down a bit which was no real inconven- ience. I connected the elevator and rudder control linkages and installed the receiver and was al- most finished. The channel numbers on the servo leads don’t correspond to JR channel allocations but it took only a few moments to work out where to plug each lead into the receiver.

The instruction manual wisely recommends balancing the large 4-bladed prop before install- ing it. My prop was way out of balance before I used a knife to scrape plastic from the back sur- face of 2 blades. The first time that you power up the ESC you need to go through a throttle calibra- tion procedure. An ESC manual that described this simple procedure was included. Altogether, assembly and setup took me about 3 hours.

The instructions gave clear and easy to follow Centre of Gravity checking advice. Don’t neglect this step. Recommended control throws were all well documented. I was disappointed, however, that no reference was made to flap to elevator mixing. You will need a small amount down eleva- tor to come in when the flaps are lowered. An- other disappointment with the instructions came when I read the maiden flight tips that included “If this is your first RC Model Airplane, you may want to seek the help of an experienced pilot to assist you on the first flight”. You MIGHT want to seek help! You’ve got to be kidding guys. The simple truth is that, if you are not an experienced RC pilot and you try to fly this aircraft by yourself, you will definitely crash it within seconds. This is a fine-flying model but it’s a powerful warbird with retractable landing-gear and flaps. Before you fly it you need at least intermediate RC flying skill. This means prior instruction on a training aircraft. WW2 pilots had a lot of training on more docile aircraft before they got to fly a P-47. Don’t imag- ine that you can fly the FMS P-47 without prior flying experience.

FLYING THE P-47