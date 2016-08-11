Scratch & Kit Built Scale Rally & Diorama Competition

Saturday 5th – Sunday 6th November 2016

P&DARCS Field, Cardinia Victoria. Showcasing model builder’s skill and encouraging others to join in. Controlled flying will ensure modellers can fly their models without the fear of midair incidents. Diorama competition with scratch and kit built scale models displayed in a diorama setting. Prizes for Pilot Choice, Flying & Diorama, & Presidents Award, and lucky draw prizes. See the P&DARCS website www.pdarcs.com.au/scalerally for more details and entry forms.