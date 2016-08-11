The Australian F5J Trophy

Saturday 29th – Sunday 30th October 2016

NAAS club field near Canberra. Presented by NAAS in association with the AEFA. 2-day F5J Annual Perpetual Trophy event, including: Dave’s Toys for Big Boys Open F5J (for electric gliders up to 4m), Model Flight Limited F5J (2.5m and less), major prizes for the winners (all competitors receive a prize from donated electric flight products and kits). Data loggers for loan, just bring your electric glider. Entry form and information on the AEFA web site: www.aefanet.com