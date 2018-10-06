Finding A CFD or Forex Broker

Sydney based Online Brokers Directory told the NetStar team they have launched their new website featuring Australian forex brokers, stock brokers, CFD providers and other financial services providers.

The founders of Online Brokers Directory have over 40 years’ combined experience in the Australasian financial services industry and could see the benefit to both financial services providers and prospective clients with the comprehensive online reference portal they have created.

The directory showcases the array of retail broking services offered by operators licensed in Australia in the respective forex brokers, CFD Brokers, equities and option brokers, as well as other financial service providers like self-managed super fund managers. It gives visitors to the website the ability to search for, and easily make contact with, online brokers by specialty or location with ease, as well as access top-rated broker research material for their online trading or long term investing strategies.

Mr Stuart Young, Co-Founder of Online Brokers Directory said, “We did a survey of leading Australian financial services providers and prospective users of the website to derive the best solution possible for all users of it. Feedback received during the beta testing stage has been extremely positive from all involved.” He went on to say, “We were particularly keen to make this a resource site full of rich media and constantly updated material that visitors to the site would not only find educational but a regular place to return to access additional trading information, special promotions and webinars.”

In an interview with SSEOP Media, the co-founders detailed how each featured broker, by updating their upcoming events and webinars in their profile, got to have these prominently ‘featured’ on the home page as well as in the events calendar and is proving to be a real hit with visitors to the site. The feedback has also been extremely favourable on the ease of comparing brokers from those featured taking the time to showcase their various rates and special feature offerings.

NetStar tested the platform by searching for the best online brokers to learn more about their business and to compare product offerings, trading features, profiles and reviews, with other brokers. They were surprised by the results but also the great user experience and ease of navigation both on desktop and mobile devices.

For more information on Australian Foreign Exchange Brokers visit the website here: https://onlinebrokersdirectory.com.au/

“The Online CFD Brokers Directory website needed to anticipate and incorporate all aspects expected to be encountered with such a comprehensive financial services directory site. This included, international visitors, strong social media interface for the sharing of media rich material featured, ease of comparing financial service providers as well as many other considerations” said Mr Young. He also commented as follows, when asked if this was the first of similar sites to be rolled our around the globe. “We have every intention of this being the first of a global roll out. We would be delighted to incorporate any feature suggested by users to enhance the visitor experience. It was the intention for this site to be the international benchmark for such directory sites and leading Australian brokers who have indicated they want to be a featured broker is testament that this is close to being achieved.”

Optimised by Sydney SEO Partners