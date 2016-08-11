New England Model Aircraft Club and the Sailplane Expo Trust 37th Armidale Sailplane Expo

Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th January 2017

At beautiful Armidale on the New England Tablelands. Events: Australian Open Thermal (10 min flight in 12 min working time, 150m lines, FAI landing tape, all rounds count), F5J (10 min flight envelope, max 30 sec motor run, F5J landing tape) and F3K (a selection of tasks as per FAI rules, if we get enough interest). F5J will be a standalone event from Thursday 10am until Friday 1pm. Open Thermal will be a standalone event from 1.30pm Friday until 14.00 Sunday 2pm. F3K at 12.30pm–1pm each day. The field will be available for practice on Wednesday. Contact Hutton Oddy: vhoddy@gmail.com or 0425 285 758